Elton John will finish his Down Under dates despite walking pneumonia, promoters say

Dave Simpson/WireImageAn ailing and tearful Elton John was forced to cut his performance in New Zealand short on Sunday night after he lost his voice, but his promoters insist he'll finish the rest of his shows Down Under.

In an Instagram post, Elton wrote, "I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more."

He added, "I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful."

Elton was escorted offstage sobbing as he tried to start his next song and was unable to sing.

The New Zealand Herald reports that according to Elton's tour promoters, he does intend to play the remaining shows he has scheduled in Australia and New Zealand. The promoters said Elton is resting, and doctors are confident that he'll recover. His show tomorrow in Auckland has now been delayed until Wednesday.

He has two more shows in Auckland, including Wednesday's performance, and then seven additional shows in Australia, before he returns to North America for more shows.

Some fans are upset that they won't get their money back, but the Herald reports that because Elton played for over two hours, no refunds will be issued.

It's no wonder Elton got sick -- he's put in a lot of miles in the past week. He flew to New Zealand from Los Angeles after winning the Oscar for Best Original Song and then attending and performing at his annual viewing party, which raised millions for his AIDS Foundation.

