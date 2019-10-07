Elton John will "never stop performing," may do a "small" Vegas residency, says manager

Ben Gibson/Rocket Entertainment

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, currently scheduled through December of 2020, is being billed as his last one ever. But David Furnish, Elton's manager and husband, says the trek definitely won't be your last opportunity to see the Rocket Man live in concert.

Speaking to the U.K. publication Music Week, Furnish says, "He's definitely stopping touring, I think he will perform in a much more limited capacity. Maybe a small series of shows in London every couple of years, maybe a small residency in Vegas is a possibility. He wants to spend time with his family, that's the most important thing."

Furnish adds, "Does he want to stop working? Absolutely not. Elton is a workhorse, he's passionate and vital and loves what he does. He must never stop creating and he must never stop performing, at least in a very limited capacity."

However, as David notes, "[Elton] doesn't want to travel around the world and be away from his family any more. He finds that excruciating now. That side of his life will end."

Elton's memoir, Me, comes out later this month, and Furnish says he expects "more new music" will follow.

"We've written some songs for the stage musical The Devil Wears Prada, which we're co-producing," he explains. In addition, David teases, "We have another musical theater project that we're developing right now."

Furnish may be referring to the musical based on the life of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, which Elton is currently working on with his pal Jake Shears, former frontman of Scissor Sisters.

