Elton John Will Perform at White House on Friday

According to an announcement from the White House, John will be part of “the A Night When Hope and History Rhyme” concert.

Per the release, the event will “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more.”

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jilly Biden will be speaking at the event.

The concert will be televised at a later time.