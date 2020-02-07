Elton John wins Major Tour of the Year honor at 'Pollstar' Awards

ABC/Randy Holmes

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has scored tops honors at the 31st annual Pollstar Awards.

The trek, which continues into December, won the Major Tour of the Year prize, and Elton was on hand at the Los Angeles ceremony to accept.

“I’m very competitive so I want to win the f****** thing next year as well,” Elton joked in his acceptance speech, according to Pollstar.

“In all seriousness, when I played The Troubadour in 1970, I had an agent in Howard Rose who’s still my agent,” he added. “I think that’s pretty amazing, 50 years. He’s guided through a mine field and made my career interesting.”

Elton went on to give advice to managers of younger artists. “What I want now to say those who manage people who are young is don’t put them in big arenas too soon,” he said.

Other winners of the night included Pink, who got Best Pop Tour for her Beautiful Trauma world tour; Jennifer Lopez, who won Best Latin Tour for It’s My Party: The Live Celebration; and Billy Joel, who won Best Residency for his shows at Madison Square Garden.

