Elton John writes new song for the new "The Lion King" movie soundtrack

Walt Disney Records

Walt Disney Records So far, this has been a great year for Elton John soundtrack songs.

Following the release of "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," his duet with Taron Egerton that plays over the end credits of the movie Rocketman, it's now been announced that Elton has also written and recorded a new song for Disney's new CGI Lion King film.

The song is called "Never Too Late," and Elton co-wrote it with Tim Rice, with whom he wrote all the songs for the original movie, including "Can You Feel the Love Tonight." The song, performed by Elton, will appear in the movie's end credits, and also on the soundtrack, which is coming out July 11 as a digital release and July 19 as a physical release. You can pre-order it now.

The soundtrack includes new recordings for the songs written for the original Lion King, including "Circle of Life," "Hakuna Matata," "I Just Can't Wait to Be King," "Be Prepared" and, of course, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

Five songs on the soundtrack were produced by Pharrell Williams, including Beyonce and Donald Glover's new rendition of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight." The score was composed by famed film composer Hans Zimmer.

The Lion King is in theaters July 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Here's The Lion King soundtrack's track listing:

“Circle of Life”/“Nants’ Ingonyama” – Performed by Lindiwe Mkhize; African vocals performed by Lebo M; written and composed by Elton John and Tim Rice; “Nants’ Ingonyama” written by Lebohang Morake and Hans Zimmer; produced by Hans Zimmer; vocals produced by Stephen Lipson

“Life’s Not Fair” – Hans Zimmer

“Rafiki’s Fireflies” – Hans Zimmer

“I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Performed by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph and John Oliver; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson

“Elephant Graveyard” – Hans Zimmer

“Be Prepared” (2019 Version) – Performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Hans Zimmer and David Fleming

“Stampede” – Hans Zimmer

“Scar Takes the Throne” – Hans Zimmer

“Hakuna Matata” – Performed by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary and Donald Glover; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson

“Simba is Alive!” – Hans Zimmer

“The Lion Sleeps Tonight” – Performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; written by Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, George David Weiss and Solomon Linda; produced by Pharrell Williams

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.