Elton John's biggest competition for the Best Original Song Oscar may just be…himself

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty ImagesFollowing Monday's news that Elton John has written and recorded a new song called "Never Too Late" for the upcoming soundtrack of The Lion King, he immediately becomes the front runner in the race for Best Original Song Oscar. That is, of course, unless he gets beaten by...himself.

As Variety notes, Elton was already being talked about as an Oscar contender for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," the song he and Bernie Taupin wrote for the end credits for Rocketman, which he sings with the movie's star, Taron Egerton.

Now that "Never Too Late" -- which Elton wrote with lyricist Tim Rice -- has been thrown into the mix, there's a real chance that Elton will end up competing against himself in the category. That won't be the first time it's happened, either.

In 1995, Elton and Rice were nominated three times in the Best Original Song category for their tunes from the original Lion King: "Circle of Life," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "Hakuna Matata." They ended up winning for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

Variety also notes that there's a chance that one of the voice stars of the new Lion King, Beyonce, may receive a nomination as well. In the track listing for the new Lion King soundtrack, one song is labeled "TBA" -- meaning it has yet to be announced.

Director Jon Favreau told Fandango that Beyonce, who plays Nala, had recorded a new song for the project, so that may be the missing track.

"There's a song that she performed and wrote in the spirit of the production," said Favreau.

If that's the case, Elton may take up two slots in the Best Original Song category, but Beyonce may get another. Stay tuned.

