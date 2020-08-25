Elton John’s Debut gets 50th Anniversary Reissue

August 25th marks 50 years since a newcomer named Elton John became an icon with his electric performance at L.A.’s The Troubadour in 1970. To celebrate his Elton John debut album is getting a deluxe, double-LP 50th anniversary reissue, available Saturday, August 29th – Record Store Day. The reissue is pressed on transparent purple vinyl with a 2016 remaster of the original album plus two unreleased demos, “Border Song” and “Bad Side of The Moon”, according to Billboard. If you want to shine as bright as John, the original LP will come in a limited-edition LP set, pressed as a gold 180-gram vinyl on October 30th. Do you remember the first time you heard Elton John? Which song by John is your all-time favorite?