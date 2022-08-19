Elton John’s duet with Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer,” arrives August 26

Interscope

We finally have a release date for Elton John‘s collaboration with Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer.”

The song, thought to be an interpolation, remix or reimagining of Elton’s classic 1971 tune “Tiny Dancer,” will be released on August 26. The single’s artwork features a famous picture of Elton as a child sitting at a piano, as well as a photo of Britney as a little girl wearing a pink dance costume. Spears’ pic certainly fits the theme of a “tiny dancer.” You can presave the song now.

“Hold Me Closer” will be the first new music from Elton since 2021. Of course, Elton recently scored a major chart hit with “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” his collaboration with British pop star Dua Lipa, which was released last year and went on to reach #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 this past January.

