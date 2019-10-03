Elton John’s Farewell Tour Could Out Last Us All! He’s Added MORE Dates!

At this rate, Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ will still be going strong when the rest of us die of old age.

The legendary rocker just added yet another set of European dates to his goodbye tour, which began in September of 2018 and will now continue at least through December of 2020.

Sir Elton is drawing rave reviews for the tour, with some recent shows including a surprise duet of “Your Song” with Taron Egerton, who plays Elton in the biopic Rocket Man.

How long should a farewell tour last? Check the dates here!