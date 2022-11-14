Elton John’s final North American show to feature Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile

Courtesy Disney+

We were promised “special guests” for Elton John‘s final North American show, which is taking place November 20 at Dodger Stadium and being livestreamed on Disney+. Well, we’re getting them.

Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee have all been announced as guests for the performance. Dua was, of course, Elton’s duet partner on their global hit “Cold Heart.” Brandi is a good friend of Elton’s and appears on his most recent album, The Lockdown Sessions. British singer Kiki Dee was Elton’s duet partner for his 1976 number-one hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

A new trailer has also been released for the November 20 show. It starts at 11 p.m. ET on Disney+ and will be preceded by Countdown to Elton Live, featuring interviews with Elton and his husband/manager, David Furnish, as well as fan messages and footage from Dodger Stadium.

