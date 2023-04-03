Elton John’s latest musical earns UK’s top theater honors for its stars

Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Elton John has been busy with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour for years now, but he found some time to write another musical — and it’s a winner.

Tammy Faye, a stage musical based on the life of the late televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, is currently running in London. Elton wrote the music for the show, which just won several honors at the Olivier Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Tony Awards.

The show’s star, Katie Brayben, was named Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Bakker, while actor Zubin Varla was named Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his role as fellow real-life televangelist Jerry Falwell.

Elton acknowledged the win on Instagram, calling Brayben’s work brilliant and adding that all his collaborators on the musical are “an incredible team I’m so grateful to work with.”

Tammy Faye has been welcomed with more acclaim than Elton’s other recent musical, The Devil Wears Prada, which was panned when it opened in Chicago last year. Elton later said he felt the show needed another year to find its footing.

