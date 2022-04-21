Elton John’s ‘Madman Across the Water,’ featuring “Tiny Dancer,” getting 50th anniversary reissue

UMe

Elton John‘s fourth studio album, Madman Across the Water, released in late 1971, is getting the 50th anniversary reissue treatment.

You can choose from a three CD/1 Blue-ray Super Deluxe Box Set, a four-LP, colored vinyl package, or a two-CD package, which are now available for pre-order. The release date is June 10.

Madman Across the Water features the classics “Tiny Dancer” and “Levon,” as well as the fan-favorite title track and “Indian Sunset,” which was later sampled on the Eminem-produced Tupac Shakur track “Ghetto Gospel.” That song topped the British charts for three weeks in 2005.

Madman Across the Water also was Elton’s first album to feature the full lineup of his Elton John Band, and features Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman playing organ on three songs.

The package includes a previously unheard piano demo of “Tiny Dancer,” which will be available to stream later Thursday, though a teaser is out now.

Among the goodies on the Super Deluxe version are demos, rarities, single edits, a live radio recording, two British TV performances, a 104-page book, photos, artwork, interviews and memorabilia.

Here’s the track listing for the Madman Across the Water Super Deluxe version:

CD 1

“Tiny Dancer” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Levon” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Razor Face” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Madman Across the Water” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Indian Sunset” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Holiday Inn” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Rotten Peaches” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“All the Nasties” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Goodbye” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Indian Sunset” (Live Radio Broadcast)

“Madman Across the Water” (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)

“Rock Me When He’s Gone”

“Levon” (Mono Single Version)

“Razor Face” (Extended Version)

CD 2

“Madman Across the Water” (1970 Piano Demo)

“Tiny Dancer” (Piano Demo)

“Levon” (Piano Demo)

“Razor Face” (Piano Demo)

“Madman Across the Water” (1971 Piano Demo)

“Indian Sunset” (Piano Demo)

“Holiday Inn” (Piano Demo)

“Rotten Peaches” (Piano Demo)

“All the Nasties” (Piano Demo)

“Goodbye” (Piano Demo)

“Rock Me When He’s Gone” (Piano Demo)

“Rock Me When He’s Gone” (Full Version)

CD 3

“Tiny Dancer” (BBC Sounds for Saturday)

“Rotten Peaches” (BBC Sounds for Saturday)

“Razor Face” (BBC Sounds for Saturday)

“Holiday Inn” (BBC Sounds for Saturday)

“Indian Sunset” (BBC Sounds for Saturday)

“Levon” (BBC Sounds for Saturday)

“Madman Across the Water” (BBC Sounds for Saturday)

“Goodbye” (BBC Sounds for Saturday)

Taped November 11, 1971 / transmitted April 29, 1972

Blu-ray

Audio

Greg Penny 5.1 mix of Madman Across the Water (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)

Greg Penny 5.1 mix of Madman Across the Water

Audio-Visual

Sounds for Saturday (Taped November 11, 1971 / transmitted April 29, 1972)

Old Grey Whistle Test (Transmitted on December 7, 1971)

