Elton John's new 'Billboard' chart record comes courtesy of Ozzy Osbourne

Elton John has a new Billboard chart record, thanks to his collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne.

Elton duets with Ozzy, an old pal of his, on "Ordinary Man," the title track of the heavy metal legend's new album. The song has now debuted on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart, which, according to the publication, is the first time Sir Elton has appeared on that ranking in over 27 years.

He last notched an entry on Mainstream Rock Songs all the way back in September 1992, thanks "Runaway Train," a collaboration with Eric Clapton.

That gap is the longest any artist has gone in between appearing on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Elton breaks the record previously held by Queen guitarist Brian May.

Ordinary Man the album, Ozzy's first solo effort in 10 years, is out now.

Elton, who previously had to cancel several shows in New Zealand due to illness, continues the Down Under leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour Saturday in Townsville, Australia. He's welcomed Australian stars Russell Crowe and Olivia Newton-John to his recent shows in that country.

