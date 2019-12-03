Elton John's new musical 'The Devil Wears Prada' gets stars and a date change

Courtesy TDWPAs Elton John's farewell tour dominates the concert box office, his memoir Me takes up residence on the best-sellers list and his biopic Rocketman vies for awards, the music legend's latest creative project is developing nicely.

As previously reported, Elton's written the music for a stage version of The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 hit rom-com that starred Meryl Streep as fearsome fashion editor Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as aspiring journalist-turned-assistant Andy Sachs.

The show will now open July 13, 2021 at Chicago's CIBC Theatre and will run through August 15, before moving to Broadway. Tony Award-winning Broadway star Beth Leavel will play Miranda, while Andy will be played by Taylor Iman Jones, whose Broadway credits include Groundhog Day and Head Over Heels.

The Devil Wears Prada is written by Paul Rudnick, who also wrote the movies In & Out, Jeffrey and Addams Family Values. The choreographer, James Alsop, has worked with Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and other big names.

Elton's husband, David Furnish, the show's producer, said in a statement, "Elton and I are very excited by the exceptional level of theatrical artistic talent signing up to help The Devil Wears Prada leap onto the stage from its successful literary and cinematic origins."

He adds, "Everyone is fiercely dedicated to creating an updated version of the much-loved tale. The show needs to reflect the cultural and societal changes that have redefined the fashion world since Lauren Weisberger wrote her novel over 16 years ago.”

Elton is also reportedly working on a musical about the late, notorious televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.