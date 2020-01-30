Elton John's Oscar-nominated songwriting partner admits, "I don’t think I could name one Taylor Swift song"

George Pimentel/WireImage

George Pimentel/WireImageEven though she was nominated in the same category as they were at the Golden Globes, Elton John's songwriting partner of more than 50 years, Bernie Taupin, admits, "I don't think I could name one Taylor Swift song."

At the Golden Globes, Elton and Bernie's song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" triumphed over "Beautiful Ghosts," the song Taylor wrote with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber for the CATS soundtrack. But Bernie tells the Los Angeles Times, "I don’t listen to pop music. I don’t think I could name one Taylor Swift song. It’s not that I don’t respect it...I don’t take it in."

"I’ve created some, hopefully, captivating pop music in my life, but I don’t listen to pop music," he adds.

While Bernie and Elton have indeed created some of the most beloved songs in pop music, from "Your Song" to "Rocket Man" to "I'm Still Standing," Bernie on his own has the dubious honor of writing a hit that many people -- especially rock critics -- absolutely hate: "We Built This City" by Starship.

"I have no qualms about it, even though it was voted the worst song of all time, which I’m quite proud of," Bernie tells the Times.

Meanwhile, Elton and Bernie are nominated for Best Original Song at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, airing February 9 on ABC. Win or lose, Elton's Farewell tour will continue to roll on, but don't expect Bernie to be a big part of it.

Asked if he'd like to take a bow onstage with Elton at the very last show, Bernie tells the Times, "If he wants me to, I will, but it’s not on my bucket list. I’ve had plenty of the spotlight on me."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.