Elton John's Oscar viewing party to feature 'Queer Eye' stars, rising British singer Sam Fender

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessOn Oscar night, Elton John is likely to find himself up for at least one trophy, which means he may have to split his time between the Dolby Theater and his annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, which will take place simultaneously in Hollywood on February 9.

Elton's 28th annual Viewing Party will feature the Fab Five from Queer Eye -- Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk -- as well as rising British singer/songwriter Sam Fender, whose praises Elton has been singing all year. As always, the proceeds will go to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Since it started in 1992, the Viewing Party has raised millions to provide treatment, care and support to people living with or at the risk of HIV.

In a statement, Elton says, "Each year we are blessed to have incredible artists do what they do best at our Party and this year will be another special night not to miss."

He adds, "Given we have some of the wonderful hosts of Queer Eye at our party, we all wanted to use the event to raise funds for our work with LGBT communities around the world, many of whom are 20 times more vulnerable to the disease than their straight peers. AIDS isn’t over until no one gets left behind."

More details of the party at West Hollywood Park will be announced later on, including the menu, silent auction details, and celebrity chairpersons.

As previously reported, two of Elton's songs -- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman and "Never Too Late," from The Lion King -- made the shortlist of 15 songs that will be eligible for Oscar nominations in the category of Best Original Song.

