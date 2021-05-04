Elton John’s spent lockdown putting “the pedal to the metal”: “I’ve really gotten fit”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Many people have found a silver lining in the past year-and-a-half they’ve been in lockdown, and Elton John is one of them. On the first episode of his podcast Deeney Talks, British soccer star Troy Deeney interviewed Elton, who revealed that he’s spent his time off the road getting in shape.

Elton told Deeney that since he’s 74 years old and has type B diabetes, he focused on his health because he wants to be around as long as he can for his two young sons.

“During lockdown, I’ve really gotten fit, I walk in the pool, I play tennis,” said Elton. “I just wanted to come out the other side, not overweight. I’m feeling that when I go back on tour, I’m going to be the fittest I’ve ever been.”

Noting that he’s always struggled with his weight — saying he “goes up and down like a bloody yo-yo” — Elton explained, “There’s no point in moaning about being overweight, you’ve got to do something about it. And it’s just starting the process of having a sit down with a doctor or a nutritionist… and someone saying, ‘How do I approach this? How do I do it?’ And I’ve had a lot of help in that in the recent months.”

Now, Elton boasts, “I’ve really put pedal to the metal. I walk in the pool and I’ve done 42 miles since the beginning of the year — sideways!…I feel great for it.”

No word yet on when Elton can return to his Farewell Tour, but he says when it’s over, he’ll be 76, at which point he’ll decide what he wants to do for the rest of his life.

