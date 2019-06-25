Elton John's still standing in two video performances filmed 36 years apart

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty ImagesElton John fans can now watch two videos offering high-quality footage of the pop-rock legend performing the same song in Cannes, France...but were filmed 36 years apart.

First, the video for Elton's classic 1983 hit "I'm Still Standing" has been digitally restored and is now available in 4K ultra HD, with the footage re-scanned from the original negative. Directed by Russell Mulcahy, the video features Elton driving, performing and dancing on and near Carlton Beach in Cannes, along with a troupe of dancers covered in brightly colored body paint.

Fun fact: One of the dancers is Bruno Tonioli, future Dancing with the Stars judge. His body isn't painted, though -- he's variously seen wearing a bellboy uniform, a black outfit with a policeman's cap and a one-shoulder black top and red pants.

"The energy you see in the video is the energy on the set…It's just a fantastic song," Mulcahy says in a statement. "It surfaced just at the right time in his career…It sends such a clear message that everyone can have a fall but you can get back up, and that's the anthem."

The 16-millimeter footage of the original video shoot was used at the end of Rocketman, with star Taron Egerton as Elton inserted into the footage.

"I'm very personally proud that the video is in Rocketman, which is his most extraordinary piece of work," adds Mulcahy. "And I'm very happy for Elton and everyone involved."

In addition, footage of Elton singing "I'm Still Standing" earlier this year during the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Rocketman also has been released. The performance took place at the afterparty on, yes, Carlton Beach.





