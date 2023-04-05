Elton John’s UK tour merch includes $300 candles, $600 rugs, $2000 handbags

Simone Joyner/Getty Images

If you’re upset at having to pay 50 bucks for a Taylor Swift tour t-shirt, this’ll make you feel better: Some of Elton John‘s tour merchandise is going for more than $2,000 a pop.

For the current U.K. leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton has teamed up with the upscale department store chain Selfridges for a special collection of merchandise. The items include regular stuff like t-shirts, mugs and socks, but those fans with deeper pockets can purchase a $300 candle shaped like a platform boot, a $400 Elton teddy bear, a $2300 suitcase, a $2500 polka-dot jacket, a $2200 clutch purse and a $2100 silk bathrobe.

Other Elton-branded items include boxer shorts, rugs, ceramic vases and plates, eyewear, and a yellow Snoopy figurine wearing Elton-style glasses that’ll set you back $425.

You can order all these items online from Selfridges if you’re not in the U.K. for the tour. Elton’s currently in the middle of a string of shows at London’s O2 Arena which runs through April 17.

