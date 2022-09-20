Elton Pays Tribute To A Parkland Victim

And this is why we love Sir Elton. The father of a Parkland school shooting victim will be forever grateful to Elton John. That’s what Fred Guttenberg says after the singer dedicated his song ‘Tiny Dancer’ to Fred’s daughter, Jaime, at a concert last week in Pittsburgh. Jaime was killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman 4-years ago. Fred knew his sister was planning to attend the concert, so he Tweeted how much the song meant to Jaime, who was a dancer. Elton John found out and before performing the song, he said, ‘this is for Jaime, and thank you for dancing to my song.’