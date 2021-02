Covering the rise of music legend Elvis Presley (Kurt Russell), this film starts with his early years in Mississippi and Tennessee raised by his parents, Gladys (Shelley Winters) and Vernon (Bing Russell). Eventually, Elvis forms a partnership with “Colonel” Tom Parker (Pat Hingle) that leads to the release of his first song, “Heartbreak Hotel,” which zooms to the top of the charts. Elvis soon catapults to stardom, marrying the beautiful Priscilla (Season Hubley) and becoming an actor too.

