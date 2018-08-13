Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley Sing Duet on ‘New’ Elvis Gospel Album

Elvis fans there is a new compilation on the way with ‘The King’ singing Gospel music that has been reimaged from his previous Gospel albums, “How Great Thou Art” (1967) and “He Touched Me” (1972)

The 14 tracks of “Where No One Stands Alone” will feature duets with collaborators that Elvis worked with during his lifetime, including Darlene Love and Cissy Houston.

Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley will also be featured on the album, she will sing the title track along with her father’s vocals from 1967.

Lisa Marie spoke on the collaboration with her father, “The lyrics speak to me and touch my soul. I’m certain that the lyrics spoke to my father in much the same way.”

Were you a fan of Elvis’ Gospel or Pop songs?