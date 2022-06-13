Elvis Costello and Rod Stewart trade jibes after Elvis criticized Rod’s “Sweet Caroline” performance

Douglas Mason/Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Elvis Costello and Rod Stewart got into an online tiff over the weekend after U.K. tabloid The Mirror reported that during a recent show in Scotland, Costello had criticized Stewart’s performance of Neil Diamond‘s “Sweet Caroline” at the star-studded London concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee.

According to The Mirror, Costello told the crowd, “I know you all love him and he’s one of yours…but Rod. What the f***?…[W]e all have bad nights vocally, but for f*** sake, ‘Sweet f***ng Caroline,’ are you f***ing kidding me?…How is it that nobody suggested Rod sing ‘You Wear It Well?'”

In response, Stewart posted a Twitter message that included a dig at Costello’s receding hairline.

“Dear Elvis…yes my voice was rough cos of Covid. I apologise, I though it better…to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry,” Rod wrote. “By the way where’s your hair gone mate?????”

Costello took Stewart’s dig in stride, responding with good-humored tweet that referenced the respective honors they received from Queen Elizabeth — Rod has been knighted, while Elvis holds the less-prestigious O.B.E. title.

“Dear Lord Stewart. You know I love you. Think the Queen would have loved ‘You Wear It Well’ or even ‘Hot Legs,'” Costello wrote. “As to gigs, I had a stinker the other night in Liverpool. They come and go, like hair, which I keep sewn in my hat. Up The Republic. Elvis O.rrible B.loody E.erbet.”

Meanwhile, Elvis addressed the spat in a separate Twitter thread in which he claimed The Mirror had taken his comments out of context.

“If you read my actual remark, [it’s] about the wrong-headed idea of asking Sir Rod [to] pass up ‘You Wear It Well’ to lead a f***ing singalong,” Costello maintained.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.