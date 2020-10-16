Elvis Costello releases fifth song from upcoming studio album, 'Hey Clockface,' and new animated lyric video

Concord Records

Elvis Costello has released the fifth advance single from his upcoming studio album, Hey Clockface, which is due out on October 30. The track, the avant-jazz-influenced “Newspaper Pane,” is available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

As with the other four previously issued songs from the album, a companion animated lyric video for the latest tune has debuted at Costello’s official YouTube channel.

“Newspaper Pane” features music that was written and recorded in New York City by composer, arranger and trumpet player Michael Leonhart in collaboration with noted jazz guitarist Bill Frisell, while Costello added lyrics and vocals recorded remotely from “his westward hideout.”

As previously reported, Hey Clockface features 14 tracks, most of which were recorded shortly before the COVID-19 lockdown in two separate sessions in Helsinki, Finland, and Paris.

Three of the previously released tracks — “We Are All Cowards Now,” “Hetty O’Hara Confidential” and “No Flag” — were from the Helsinki sessions, while the fourth, “Hey Clockface/How Can You Face Me?,” was among nine songs recorded in Paris that appear on the upcoming album.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.