Elvis Costello releases trailer for ‘Spanish Model,’ the upcoming Spanish-language tribute to ‘This Year’s Model’

Elvis Costello has debuted a fun trailer for Spanish Model, the upcoming album featuring various Latin-music artists performing Spanish-language versions of the songs from his second studio effort, 1978’s This Year’s Model.

As previously reported, Spanish Model, which will be released on September 10, features all of the songs from This Year’s Model plus select other tunes from that record’s sessions, with newly recorded vocals by various Latin artists accompanied by the original music by Costello and his band The Attractions.

The video features Costello giving some background about This Year’s Model, which was his first album with The Attractions — keyboardist Steve Nieve, drummer Pete Thomas and bassist Bruce Thomas. It also includes commentary from many of the artists who contributed to Spanish Model.

In addition, the promo features a hilarious section where Elvis speak-sings a brief synopsis of the new album’s concept to the melody of “Pump It Up.”

Among the artists who put their Spanish-language spin on the This Year’s Model tunes are Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra and Vega.

Costello collaborated on the project with Latin Grammy Producer of the Year winner Sebastian Krys, who remixed the This Year’s Model tracks from the original master recordings.

Meanwhile, the first episode of a documentary series focusing on Spanish Model will premiere September 9. It will feature interviews with nearly all of the artists who contributed to the album, as well as with Costello, The Attractions’ members and This Year’s Model producer Nick Lowe.

“I love the humor and heart that [director] Jose [Tillan] has caught in this film,” Costello says. “It’s been great to hear all these voices and see the faces of our new friends. The whole gang’s here.”

You can pre-order Spanish Model now.

Here’s the track list:

“No Action” — Nina Diaz

“(Yo No Quiero Ir a) Chelsea” (“[I Don’t Want to Go to] Chelsea”) — Raquel Sofía y Fuego

“Yo Te Vi” (“The Beat”) — Draco Rosa

“Pump It Up” — Juanes

“Detonantes” (“Little Triggers”) — La Marisoul

“Tu Eres Para Mi” (“You Belong to Me”) — Luis Fonsi

“Hand in Hand” — Francisca Valenzuela y Luis Humberto Navejas

“La Chica de Hoy” (“This Year’s Girl”) — Cami

“Mentira” (“Lip Service”) — Pablo López

“Viviendo en el Paraiso” (“Living in Paradise”) — Jesse & Joy

“Lipstick Vogue” — Morat

“La Turba” (“Night Rally”) — Jorge Drexler

“Llorar” (“Big Tears”) — Sebastián Yatra

“Radio Radio” — Fito Páez

“Crawling to the U.S.A.” — Gian Marco y Nicole Zignago

“Se Esta Perdiendo la Inocencia” (“Running Out of Angels”) — Vega

