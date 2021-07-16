Elvis Costello taps Latin-music artists to record Spanish-language version of his 1978 album ‘This Year’s Model’

UMe

Elvis Costello has enlisted some of the biggest artists from the Latin music world to create a Spanish-language reimagining his 1978 sophomore studio effort, This Year’s Model.

The new album, titled Spanish Model, will be released on September 10, and features all of the songs from This Year’s Model plus select other tunes from that record’s sessions, with the various Latin artists singing the songs’ lyrics in Spanish over the original music played by Costello and his band The Attractions.

Costello collaborated on the project with Latin Grammy Producer of the Year winner Sebastian Krys, who remixed the This Year’s Model tracks from the original master recordings.

“Part of the fun of this project is its unexpected nature,” Elvis says. “Although, I think people in my audience that have been paying attention are pretty much used to surprises by now.”

Colombian rock star Juanes‘ rendition of the Costello classic “Pump It Up” has been released as an advance digital single from Spanish Model, and a companion music video has debuted at Costello’s official YouTube channel.

“‘Pump It Up’ is such an iconic and signature song from Elvis’ amazing repertoire, that it was a real honor to have the chance to sing with the original 1978 recording and be a part of that propulsive energy,” says Juanes.

Other artists who have contributed to the album include Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra and Cami.

Spanish Model will be available on CD, digitally and as a 180-gram vinyl LP. A newly remastered version of This Year’s Model also will be issued on September 10. In addition, a limited-edition two-LP set pairing the remastered original album with Spanish Model will be available exclusively via ElvisCostello.com, uDiscoverMusic.com and the Sound of Vinyl website.

Here’s the Spanish Model track list:

“No Action” — Nina Diaz

“(Yo No Quiero Ir a) Chelsea” (“[I Don’t Want to Go to] Chelsea”) — Raquel Sofía y Fuego

“Yo Te Vi” (“The Beat”) — Draco Rosa

“Pump It Up” — Juanes

“Detonantes” (“Little Triggers”) — La Marisoul

“Tu Eres Para Mi” (“You Belong to Me”) — Luis Fonsi

“Hand in Hand” — Francisca Valenzuela y Luis Humberto Navejas

“La Chica de Hoy” (“This Year’s Girl”) — Cami

“Mentira” (“Lip Service”) — Pablo López

“Viviendo en el Paraiso” (“Living in Paradise”) — Jesse & Joy

“Lipstick Vogue” — Morat

“La Turba” (“Night Rally”) — Jorge Drexler

“Llorar” (“Big Tears”) — Sebastián Yatra

“Radio Radio” — Fito Páez

“Crawling to the U.S.A.” — Gian Marco y Nicole Zignago

“Se Esta Perdiendo la Inocencia” (“Running Out of Angels”) — Vega

