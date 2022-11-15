Elvis Costello & The Imposters announce spring tour

Douglas Mason/Getty Images

Elvis Costello is bringing his The Boy Named If & Other Favourites tour to the U.S. next year. For the tour, Elvis will reunite with his band The Imposters, made up of Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher, along with guitarist Charlie Sexton.

The tour will consist of 11 East Coast shows, kicking off February 23 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and wrapping March 10 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The new spring dates launch just one day after Elvis completes his 100 Songs and More residency at the Gramercy Theater in New York. The residency will have him performing a completely new set every night, which will result in him playing more than 200 different songs over the course of the 10 shows.

