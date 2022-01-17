Elvis Costello to perform and be interviewed Friday on ‘The Late Show’ following release of new album

EMI/Capitol Records

On the heels of the release of their latest studio album, The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello and his longtime backing group The Imposters will be the musical guests this Friday, January 21, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, airing 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

Costello also will take part in an interview on the show.

The Boy Named If, which was released this past Friday, is a 13-track collection that’s described in a press statement as an album “of urgent, immediate songs with bright melodies, guitar solos that sting and a quick step to the rhythm.”

Costello explained about the project, “The full title of this record is The Boy Named If (And Other Children’s Stories). ‘IF,’ is a nickname for your imaginary friend; your secret self, the one who knows everything you deny, the one you blame for the shattered crockery and the hearts you break, even your own.”

The Boy Named If is available on vinyl, CD, cassette and digital formats. There’s also “an 88-page hardback storybook edition,” each copy of which is signed and numbered by Elvis, although that version appears to be currently sold out.

The storybook edition features 13 illustrated short stories that have the same titles as the album’s songs and relate to the corresponding tunes in some way. The stories feature the lyrics of the songs, and the illustrations were created by artist Eamon Singer.

Meanwhile, coinciding with The Boy Named If‘s release, Costello debuted a lyric video for the title track on YouTube. The clip appears to offer an animated version of the illustrated story that accompanies the song.

Costello and The Imposters’ current plans to promote the album include a U.K. tour that kicks off June 5 in Brighton, England.

