Elvis is Reborn as a Government Spy

As millions of fans commemorate the 42nd anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, it’s been revealed that the King of Rock and Roll is indeed alive, working as an international spy. On Netflix, anyway. The streaming network on Friday announced it’s greenlit a new series called “Agent King.” In it, an animated Elvis will be depicted as a government spy thwarting evil forces. The series was co-created by Elvis’ ex, Priscilla, and written by “Archer’s” Mike Arnold, according to “The Hollywood Reporter.” “From the time Elvis was a young boy, he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world,” Priscilla says. “‘Agent King’ lets him do just that.” Does the younger generation even realize that Elvis was once a real guy? What are some other examples of Hollywood using real-life people in fictional stories?