Elvis, Petty & The Pogues: Jon Bon Jovi gifts fans with three holiday songs

Bon Jovi has never released an official holiday album, but Jon Bon Jovi is gifting fans this year with not one, not two, but three holiday songs for them to enjoy.

The songs are covers of Tom Petty‘s “Christmas All Over Again,” The Pogues‘ “Fairytale of New York,” and “If I Get Home on Christmas Day,” which was recorded by Elvis Presley on the 1971 album Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas.

Petty’s “Christmas All Over Again” is a 1992 song that appeared on both the charity album A Very Special Christmas 2, and on the soundtrack for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The Pogues’ song, which is a duet with late British singer Kirsty MacColl, came out in 1987, but was recently in the headlines due to the BBC’s Radio 1 announcing last month that it would only play a censored version of the song, removing several offensive words in lyrics. In his version, Jon has gotten around that by rewriting the lyrics to remove the offending words.

But Jon’s gift only goes so far: The music videos for the songs are exclusively available to members of the JBJ Experience Fan Club.

In other Bon Jovi news, more than a million fans tuned in to the band’s Facebook page to watch their documentary On a Night Like This, which featured them performing their hits as well as the songs from their new album, Bon Jovi 2020.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.