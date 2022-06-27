Elvis Presley 24-Hour Free Streaming Channel Goes Live

You can now get 24 hours of Elvis Presley and it is FREE.

The Elvis Presley Channel is a free ad-supported streaming TV channel available in the US on LG Channels, Amazon Freevee, Vizio’s WatchFree+, Comcast’s Xumo and Dish Network’s Sling TV.

It is NOT available on the Roku Channel, Paramount’s Pluto TV and Tubi.

Programming will include films, specials, themed programming blocks, and Elvis’ favorite TV shows like The Beverly Hillbillies, John Wayne movies and movies starring Bruce Lee.

What is your favorite movie starring Elvis?