Elvis Presley Barbie, other collectibles released as 2021 Elvis Week celebration gets underway

Mattel/Elvis Presley Enterprises, LLC

The 2021 edition of the annual Elvis Week celebration kicks off today, marking the anniversary of Elvis Presley‘s death and held at the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Graceland mansion in Memphis. Coinciding with the extravaganza, some new collectible Elvis-themed toys have been released.

The first is an Elvis Presley Barbie that features the famous female doll dressed in a replica of Elvis’ “American Eagle” jumpsuit. It’s emblazoned with sparkling red, gold and blue sparkling eagle designs and gold stars, and includes such accessories as a red scarf and a white cape. The doll also sports a pompadour hairstyle and a long ponytail.

The second collectible is the Little People Collector Elvis Presley figure set, which features three Little People characters reflecting different iconic looks of the legendary performer from the 1950s, the 1960s and the 1970s.

Both the Elvis Barbie and the Little People collector set will be available at major retailers including Walmart, Amazon and Target.

Meanwhile, this year’s Elvis Week runs from today through Tuesday, August 17. Among the many Presley-themed events and activities scheduled to take place during this year’s celebration are various concerts, Q&A sessions and discussions, fan parties and gatherings, movie screenings and much more.

Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, will make guest appearances at select events, including at a special concert on August 16 at the Soundstage at Graceland, featuring on-screen performances by Elvis accompanied by a live group that includes guitarist James Burton and piano player Glen Hardin of Presley’s TCB Band.

Elvis Week also will feature the traditional candlelight vigil held annually on the eve of the anniversary of Elvis’ 1977 death and running until the morning hours of August 16.

Visit Graceland.com for a full Elvis Week schedule.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.