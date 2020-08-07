Elvis Presley box set focusing on 1970 Nashville sessions due in November; 2020 Elvis Week begins Saturday

RCA/Legacy Recordings

A new archival Elvis Presley box set focusing on the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s legendary marathon 1970 Nashville recording sessions with the famed “Nashville Cats” collective of studio musicians will be released as a four-CD set and digitally on November 20.

From Elvis in Nashville will feature the master recordings from sessions recorded during a five-day period in June 1970 at RCA’s Studio B, plus an additional one-day session in September ’70. Tracks from those sessions formed the core of three early-1970s Elvis albums — 1970’s Elvis: That’s the Way It Is, and 1971’s Elvis Country (I’m 10,000 Years Old) and Love Letters from Elvis.

The collection will include two discs’ worth of rare and unreleased outtakes. All the recordings have been newly mixed, without overdub or orchestration added on earlier releases.

One advance track, a version of the Cowboy Joe Babcock-penned “I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water” that was recorded June 7-8, 1970, has been made available digitally and via streaming services.

A two-LP vinyl version of From Elvis In Nashville also will be available, while Graceland.com will offer an exclusive colored-vinyl edition featuring one aqua and one orange disc.

For more details on the collection, visit LegacyRecordings.com.

News of the From Elvis in Nashville release comes as Graceland prepares to host the 2020 edition of Elvis Week, the annual celebration marking the anniversary of Presley’s death. This year’s event, which runs from Saturday, August 8, through Sunday, August 16, will feature a modified activity schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, because of the health crisis, a Virtual Elvis Week also will be presented featuring online interviews, archival performances and more. Visit Graceland.com for full details about the live and virtual editions of Elvis Week.

By Matt Friedlander

