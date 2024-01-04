Elvis Presley to return to the London stage thanks to AI

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elvis Presley is the latest artist set to return to the stage thanks to artificial intelligence.

A company called Layered Reality, which describes itself as “the U.K.’s leading immersive specialist,” has announced a new show, Elvis Evolution, which is expected to debut in Central London in November and possibly go global after that.

The show will feature a life-size digital Elvis performing the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s most famous songs.

“Elvis fans can look forward to a memory-making experience like no other,” reads the website. “Through AI and groundbreaking tech you’ll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there, and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley’s extraordinary life and career.”

So far, an exact venue for the show hasn’t been revealed, but it is expected to include an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar, which will host an after-party featuring live music, DJs and performances.

Ticket information hasn’t been announced yet, but fans can join the waitlist for more information at elvis.layeredrealtiy.com.

Elvis, who would have turned 89 on Monday, January 8, passed away August 16, 1977, at the age of 42.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.