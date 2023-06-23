Elvis Presley’s Estate Calls A24’s “Priscilla” Another Priscilla Presley Money Grab

Indie production company A24 recently made a movie based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir “Elvis and Me”, about her early romance with Elvis. It comes out in October.

It’s written and directed by Sofia Coppola and stars Jacob Elordi from “Euphoria” as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny from HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” as Priscilla.

Well, Elvis’ estate is NOT HAPPY. They say it’s another Priscilla money grab and that it was produced without their knowledge or consent.

One of the estate officials saw the movie and said Sofia’s writing and directing was horrible and that it feels like a college movie. Quote, “The set designs are just horrific, it’s not what Graceland looks like.”

Priscilla had quite the opposite reaction, of course. She said she’s excited to see her book’s interpretation and she’s an admirer of Sofia’s work.

(TMZ)