Elvis Presley’s ‘House’ Is Now An Airbnb

“The Elvis House” will soon be an Airbnb.

No, we’re not talking about Graceland, or even Elvis’ childhood home in Mississippi. This one is located in Missouri. While Presley never actually lived there, he often stayed there when he was touring in the late ‘50s and ‘60s, according to owners Chris Bingham and Cody Bellah. The pair have spent the past few months renovating the property to make it fit for a king, they say.

Staying in the King of Rock and Roll’s house will require an Elvis-sized salary, however. The per-night cost is expected to be $2,000, Bellah says.

What could stop this from being successful?