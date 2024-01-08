Elvis Presley’s Sun recordings the focus of next Third Man Records vault release

Third Man Records/Sony Music Entertainment/Sun Label Group

Elvis Presley is the subject of the latest vault release from Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Elvis Presley at 706 Union Ave: The Sun Singles 1954-55, the 59th vault package from the label, will mark the 70th anniversary of Elvis’ recordings on Sun Records. The set includes five 7-inch, 45 rpm singles, all on yellow and black marble vinyl, including such songs as “That’s All Right” and “Mystery Train.”

There’s also a bonus vinyl EP featuring four songs from those Sun sessions that were released later in Elvis’ career, including “Blue Moon” and “Just Because.”

The set also comes with two linen-style postcards, an embroidered patch and a custom milled nickel 45 adaptor. Plus one subscriber will get a bonus package with original 1950s pressings of all five of Presley’s Sun singles.

The Elvis release will only be available to Third Man vault subscribers. Those interested will need to purchase a subscription by 11:59 p.m. CT on January 31.

