Elvis & Priscilla Presley honeymoon house for sale

The Palm Springs, California, house where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon in the ’60s is now on the market. The over 4,000-square-foot, midcentury modern home, which Look magazine called the House of Tomorrow in 1962, is for sale with a price tag of $5.6 million.

According to the Compass listing, the home, which was once dubbed the Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway, has a space-like exterior, with a winged roof and four circular pods surrounding the center of the house. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and amenities that include an in-home spa, indoor kitchen grill, vacuum ports, wall-mounted radios, a pool and hot tub.

According to People, Elvis and Priscilla leased the place in 1967 after their wedding and lived there for one year, spending $21,000 on the stay.

