Emergency Fired on While Responding to a Call

Officials in Sarasota are currently searching for a suspect who opened fire on an ambulance while it was responding to a call.

The incident occurred around 4:00 am at 2932 Goodrich Avenue.

According to the report, a team was dispatched to the area after receiving a call about someone taking a fall. When the ambulance arrived to the location, they were told by the person that they did not call.

As the emergency crew began to walk back to the vehicle, that’s when someone in a hoodie opened fire on them.

The crew was able to get into the vehicle without injury, however, as they began to drive away, the ambulance was struck by three to four more bullets.

Authorities are now searching for the suspect or witnesses to the incident.