Emerson, Lake & Palmer releasing vinyl-singles box set in August

While generally considered an “album” band, Emerson, Lake & Palmer did release singles throughout their long career, and now, a new vinyl box set featuring a dozen 45-rpm seven-inch discs replicating various U.S., U.K. and international singles is due out August 26.

The collection, simply titled Singles, features the discs housed in reproduced, original picture sleeves and comes packaged with a booklet boasting detailed notes, rare photos of the U.K. prog-rock trio and a foreword by ELP drummer Carl Palmer. Also included are art cards inspired by the singles’ sleeves.

The box set, which features songs spanning from 1971 to 1992, is being released in celebration of ELP’s 50th anniversary. All of the tracks have been remastered by respected studio engineer Andy Pearce.

Among the songs included in the collection are such ELP classics as “Lucky Man,” “C’est La Vie,” “Jerusalem” and the band’s biggest U.S. hit, “From the Beginning,” which reached #39 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972. The box set also features the single-edit version of ELP’s adaptation of Aaron Copland‘s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” which peaked at #2 on the U.K. chart in 1977.

“This box set of singles is very important to the development of ELP,” Palmer says. “The music that you will hear opened the door to radio around the world, and then the musical concept of ELP was born.”

You can preorder the Singles box set now. Here’s the full track list:

Single One: A. “Lucky Man”/B. “Knife Edge”

Single Two: A. “Stones of Years”/B. “A Time and a Place”

Single Three: A. “From the Beginning”/B. “Living Sin”

Single Four: A. “Jerusalem”/B. “When the Apple Blossoms Bloom in the Windmills of Your Mind I’ll Be Your Valentine”

Single Five: A. “Fanfare for the Common Man”/B. “Brain Salad Surgery”

Single Six: A. “C’est La Vie”/B. “Hallowed Be Thy Name”

Single Seven: A. “Brain Salad Surgery”/B. “Still…You Turn Me On”

Single Eight: A. “Tiger in a Spotlight”/B. “So Far to Fall”

Single Nine: A1. “I Believe in Father Christmas”/A2. “Jerusalem”/B. “When the Apple Blossoms Bloom in the Windmills of Your Mind I’ll Be Your Valentine”

Single Ten: A. “Canario”/B. “All I Want Is You”

Single Eleven: A. “Black Moon”/B. “Black Moon” (Album Version)

Single Twelve: A. “Affairs of the Heart”/B. “Better Days”

