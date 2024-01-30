‘Emerson, Lake & Powell: The Complete Collection’ coming in April

Spirit of Unicorn Music

The music of prog rockers Emerson, Lake & Powell is being celebrated with a new CD set.

Emerson, Lake & Powell: The Complete Collection, dropping April 12, is a three-CD set featuring a remastered edition of the trio’s self-titled album, which was their only studio release, along with three bonus tracks. There’s also a live album and a previously released bootleg of rehearsal recordings called The Sprocket Sessions.

After the success of Emerson, Lake & Palmer, the prog super group took a break in 1979, and Keith Emerson and Greg Lake explored solo careers before deciding to work together again. They teamed with drummer Cozy Powell in 1984 to take the place of Carl Palmer, who was busy with the band Asia.

Emerson, Lake & Powell: The Complete Collection is available for preorder now.

