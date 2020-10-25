‘Emily In Paris’ Creator ‘Not Sorry’ For ‘Clichés’

While Emily In Paris has been a big hit for Netflix, the series has registered quite a few complaints for its “clichéd” take on the city of lights.

But that doesn’t upset Darren Star, who is unapologetic in defending his new show featuring Lily Collins as the lead.

The writer and executive producer, also best known for Sex And The City, says he’s “not sorry for looking at Paris through a glamorous lens”.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Starr noted, “I wanted to showcase Paris in a really wonderful way that would encourage people to fall in love with the city in a way that I have.”

