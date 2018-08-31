Emmy Rossum Is Leaving Shameless After 9 Seasons

Emmy Rossum has announced that she will be leaving Showtime’s Shameless after 9 seasons. The actress took to her Facebook page on Thursday to share the news, “the last eight years have been the best of my life,” wrote Rossum.

She also said that being part of the Shameless cast has given her a sense of family that she’s never experienced as an actress and expressed gratitude for being able to play Fiona Gallagher.

Rossum didn’t give a clear reason for her departure, however a couple of years ago Rossum held up production after demanding equal pay to her co-star, William H. Macy. The situation was resolved privately and she got a new deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Would you continue to watch Shameless if Emmy Rossum wasn’t on it?