Emmy Winners

Did you watch the Emmy Awards last night? Here’s the list of winners:
Best Comedy
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Best Drama
“Succession” (HBO)
Best Limited Series
“The White Lotus” (HBO)’
Best Actress, Comedy
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best Actor, Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Best Actress, Drama
Best Actor, Drama
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Supporting Actress, Drama
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Supporting Actor, Drama
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”