Emmys Are Tonight….Who SHOULD Win….Who WILL Win…I’ve Got The List!

The Emmys are tonight, and if you’re into predictions, “Time” magazine has put together a list of who WILL win every category, along with who SHOULD win.

Here they are:

1. Best Drama:

Who will win: “Succession”, HBO

Who should win: “Succession” or “Better Call Saul”, AMC

2. Best Comedy:

Who will win: “Schitt’s Creek”, Pop TV

Who should win: “The Good Place”, NBC

3. Best Limited Series:

Who will win: “Watchmen”, HBO

Who should win: “Watchmen” or “Mrs. America”, FX

4. Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Who will win: Brian Cox for “Succession”, HBO

Who should win: Jeremy Strong for “Succession”, HBO

5. Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Who will win: Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show”, Apple TV+

Who should win: Zendaya for “Euphoria”, HBO

6. Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Who will win: Billy Crudup for “The Morning Show”, Apple TV+

Who should win: Matthew Macfadyen for “Succession”, HBO

7. Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Who will win: Helena Bonham Carter for “The Crown”, Netflix

Who should win: Sarah Snook for “Succession”, HBO

8. Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Who will AND should win: Eugene Levy for “Schitt’s Creek”, Pop TV

9. Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Who will AND should win: Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek”, Pop TV

10. Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Who will win: Hugh Jackman for “Bad Education”, HBO

Who should win: Mark Ruffalo for “I Know This Much Is True”, HBO

11. Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Who will win: Regina King for “Watchmen”, HBO

Who should win: Regina or Shira Haas for “Unorthodox”, Netflix

12. Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Who will win: Dan Levy for “Schitt’s Creek”, Pop TV

Who should win: William Jackson Harper for “The Good Place”, NBC

13. Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Who will win: Alex Borstein for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Amazon

Who should win: Yvonne Orji for “Insecure”, HBO

(Time.com has more, and you can revisit the nominees, here. The Emmys air tonight on ABC, beginning at 8:00 P.M.

(By the way, TRENT REZNOR and ATTICUS ROSS won their first Emmy for doing the “Watchmen” score. It was part of yesterday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. They’re now a Tony away from being “EGOT” winners, which means you have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony.)