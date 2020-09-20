News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Emmys Are Tonight….Who SHOULD Win….Who WILL Win…I’ve Got The List!

 The Emmys are tonight, and if you’re into predictions, “Time” magazine has put together a list of who WILL win every category, along with who SHOULD win.

Here they are:

1.  Best Drama:

Who will win:  “Succession”, HBO

Who should win:  “Succession” or “Better Call Saul”, AMC

 

2.  Best Comedy:

Who will win:  “Schitt’s Creek”, Pop TV

Who should win:  “The Good Place”, NBC

 

3.  Best Limited Series:

Who will win:  “Watchmen”, HBO

Who should win:  “Watchmen” or “Mrs. America”, FX

 

4.  Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Who will win:  Brian Cox for “Succession”, HBO

Who should win:  Jeremy Strong for “Succession”, HBO

 

5.  Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Who will win:  Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show”, Apple TV+

Who should win:  Zendaya for “Euphoria”, HBO

 

6.  Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Who will win:  Billy Crudup for “The Morning Show”, Apple TV+

Who should win:  Matthew Macfadyen for “Succession”, HBO

 

7.  Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Who will win:  Helena Bonham Carter for “The Crown”, Netflix

Who should win:  Sarah Snook for “Succession”, HBO

 

8.  Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Who will AND should win:  Eugene Levy for “Schitt’s Creek”, Pop TV

 

9.  Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Who will AND should win:  Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek”, Pop TV

 

10.  Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Who will win:  Hugh Jackman for “Bad Education”, HBO

Who should win:  Mark Ruffalo for “I Know This Much Is True”, HBO

 

11.  Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Who will win:  Regina King for “Watchmen”, HBO

Who should win:  Regina or Shira Haas for “Unorthodox”, Netflix

 

12.  Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Who will win:  Dan Levy for “Schitt’s Creek”, Pop TV

Who should win:  William Jackson Harper for “The Good Place”, NBC

 

13.  Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Who will win:  Alex Borstein for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Amazon

Who should win:  Yvonne Orji for “Insecure”, HBO

(Time.com has more, and you can revisit the nominees, here.  The Emmys air tonight on ABC, beginning at 8:00 P.M. 

(By the way, TRENT REZNOR and ATTICUS ROSS won their first Emmy for doing the “Watchmen” score.  It was part of yesterday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.  They’re now a Tony away from being “EGOT” winners, which means you have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony.)