Emmys Are Tonight….Who SHOULD Win….Who WILL Win…I’ve Got The List!

The Emmys are tonight, and if you’re into predictions, “Time” magazine has put together a list of who WILL win every category, along with who SHOULD win.
Here they are:
1. Best Drama:
Who will win: “Succession”, HBO
Who should win: “Succession” or “Better Call Saul”, AMC
2. Best Comedy:
Who will win: “Schitt’s Creek”, Pop TV
Who should win: “The Good Place”, NBC
3. Best Limited Series:
Who will win: “Watchmen”, HBO
Who should win: “Watchmen” or “Mrs. America”, FX
4. Best Actor in a Drama Series:
Who will win: Brian Cox for “Succession”, HBO
Who should win: Jeremy Strong for “Succession”, HBO
5. Best Actress in a Drama Series:
Who will win: Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show”, Apple TV+
Who should win: Zendaya for “Euphoria”, HBO
6. Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Who will win: Billy Crudup for “The Morning Show”, Apple TV+
Who should win: Matthew Macfadyen for “Succession”, HBO
7. Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Who will win: Helena Bonham Carter for “The Crown”, Netflix
Who should win: Sarah Snook for “Succession”, HBO
8. Best Actor in a Comedy Series:
Who will AND should win: Eugene Levy for “Schitt’s Creek”, Pop TV
9. Best Actress in a Comedy Series:
Who will AND should win: Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek”, Pop TV
10. Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:
Who will win: Hugh Jackman for “Bad Education”, HBO
Who should win: Mark Ruffalo for “I Know This Much Is True”, HBO
11. Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:
Who will win: Regina King for “Watchmen”, HBO
Who should win: Regina or Shira Haas for “Unorthodox”, Netflix
12. Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Who will win: Dan Levy for “Schitt’s Creek”, Pop TV
Who should win: William Jackson Harper for “The Good Place”, NBC
13. Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Who will win: Alex Borstein for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Amazon
Who should win: Yvonne Orji for “Insecure”, HBO
(Time.com has more, and you can revisit the nominees, here. The Emmys air tonight on ABC, beginning at 8:00 P.M.
(By the way, TRENT REZNOR and ATTICUS ROSS won their first Emmy for doing the “Watchmen” score. It was part of yesterday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. They’re now a Tony away from being “EGOT” winners, which means you have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony.)