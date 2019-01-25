Employee Escapes Bank Massacre; More Info Released on Shooter

Authorities in Highlands County, Florida are now reporting that one employee was able to escape the bank massacre that occurred earlier this week in Sebring, Florida. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Scott Dressel told The Associated Press Friday that an employee who was sitting in the break room at the time of the shooting, was able to escape through the backdoor and immediately contacted them.

“Upon hearing the shots, the employee ran out a back door and contacted law enforcement,” Dressel said.

No other details were released about the employee.

Authorities say 21-year-old Zephen Xaver entered the Suntrust bank on Tuesday and began shooting everyone in sight. Four bank employees and one customer, all female, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Xaver was then arrested following a standoff with police.

Investigators say they are unsure of Xaver’s motives at this present time, however, it was reported by the Indiana State police that the 21-year-old who just recently moved to Florida from Indiana was evaluated when he was 16 after reportedly stating that he had dreams of hurting other students in a classroom. It was also reported that in 2017, Xaver sent messages to a girl stating that he was “possibly thinking of suicide by cop and taking hostages.”

An ex-girl of Xaver told reporters that she warned others about his behavior but no one would listen to her.

Xaver’s father told CNN that he knew that Xaver “had his troubles, but he has never hurt anyone ever before.”

