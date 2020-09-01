Empty Hearts frontman Wally Palmar hopes fans enjoy his supergroup's new album "from start to finish"

Wicked Cool Records

The Empty Hearts, the supergroup that includes founding members of The Cars, Blondie and The Romantics, has just released its second album, aptly titled The Second Album.

Empty Hearts frontman Wally Palmar, who also fronts The Romantics, tells ABC Audio that the former band’s goal was to make a record with no filler.

“[W]e want to make an album for people to digest from start to finish,” he explains. “[Y]ou put it on one and you just let it roll till the end. And I think we’re able to accomplish that with this album.”

The Empty Hearts’ music reflects the influences of its band members — Palmar, Cars guitarist Elliot Easton, Blondie drummer Clem Burke and Chesterfield Kings bassist Andy Babiuk — leaning heavily on classic 1960s artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Byrds, as well as early-1970s power pop.

Beyond the Fab Four influences, The Second Album actually features Ringo Starr playing drums on the nostalgic, jangly song “Remember Days Like These.”

Palmar, who played in Ringo’s All Starr Band in 2010 and 2011, says he’s remained friends with the rock legend, which led him to call Starr and ask if he’d play on the Empty Hearts track.

“I said, ‘Well, we have this song that…that we think…would be perfect if you would consider playing drums on it,” Palmar recalls. “[H]e goes, ‘Well, we’ll see about that.'”

Empty Hearts producer Ed Stasium then arranged to send the track to Ringo, who recorded his part during sessions for his own recent solo album.

“[When] you hear the song ‘Remember Days Like These,’ there you have it,” notes Wally. “You have The Empty Hearts with a little help from their friend, Ringo.”



The Second Album is available now in multiple formats.

