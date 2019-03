Because we all need a little more McDreamy in our lives, Disney says that a sequel to Enchanted is in the works!!

Patrick Dempsey, Susan Sarandon, Amy Adams, Idina Menzel – aka – Adele Dazeem, thank you John Travolta…were all in it, so it will surely be another huge hit at the box office when they bring it back.

It’s been 12 years since the fairy tale romance, and we can’t wait to see what Gissele and Robert’s life looks like now!

No official film details right now, other than, it’s on!

