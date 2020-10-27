Endangered White Rhino Calf Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park in Florida is taking big steps in the fight against animal extinction. A white rhino calf was born at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom over the weekend, weighing in at about 150 pounds! White rhinos are on a list of endangered animals who are are close to possible extinction. The birth of this weekend’s calf was part of an effort to develop responsible breeding of endangered animals via the Species Survival Plans from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Disney says that this is the 11 white rhino born in the theme park, with other expected to arrive in the next year. What do you think needs to be done about endangered species?