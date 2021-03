The Daily Mail is reporting that J-Lo is “strengthening her longtime friendship” with pal Lenny Kravitz.

The pair are currently in the Dominican Republic filming Shotgun Wedding.

Although Jennifer and Alex’s engagement is off, he insists they are still together.

A video has made rounds showing A-rod telling someone that he is “not single.”

Jennifer and Alex began dating in 2017. They got engaged in 2019.

Do you think the pair will last now that their engagement has been called off? NO!